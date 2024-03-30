Lifestyle audit still the way to go in corruption fight - IGG Kamya

The Inspector General of Government, Betti Kamya, insists that the only way to stamp out corruption is through a lifestyle audit. She further explained that the president need not worry about corrupt individuals investing their loot abroad because there are protocols and laws that the government can use to repatriate the stolen resources. Speaking to NTV’s Sudhir Byaruhanga, Kamya explained why the ombudsman halted investigations into alleged misappropriation of funds in Parliament. This is part one of the interview with the IGG.