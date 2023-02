Liberia's Vice President Jewel Taylor appreciates energy sector initiatives

Liberia's Vice President Jewel Taylor who is visiting Uganda has appreciated the work done in the energy sector, especially on mini-grids. Taylor says that if this can be replicated in the west African nation, it will solve their energy challenges. Taylor spoke at Kololo Independence Grounds solar plant which is run by Nexus green and UPDF. The plant produces over 500 kilowatts of power.