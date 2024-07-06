Legislators voice frustration over delays in Karuma bridge repairs

Earlier this week, legislators from the West Nile region expressed their dissatisfaction with the delays in repairing the Karuma Bridge, which was closed two months ago after developing cracks that rendered it unsafe for use.

The closure has forced heavy vehicles traveling to the north to take alternative routes, a situation that MPs claim has significant financial implications for transporters and ordinary people.

During a tour of the bridge this morning, the State Minister for Works assured that repairs are set to begin soon. He urged politicians to refrain from making untrue allegations that the delay was deliberate.