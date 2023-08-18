Legislators query the ownership of school land

Mukono Municipality officials have expressed concern that a piece of land on which a public school, Ntaawo Primary School sits, is still in the names of private individuals.They acknowledge that the school was donated to the municipality by the community, however the death of some of the original owners has complicated the task of transferring ownership of the land. This follows Auditor General's report in the 2021/22 financial year, which shows that the municipality is yet to secure 10 pieces of land transferred to it.