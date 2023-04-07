Legal minds weigh in on what awaits other ministers in Karamoja iron sheets saga

With several Ministers and MPs going through an uncertain weekend over the ongoing probe into the diversion of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable persons in Karamoja, some lawyers say those who received, or were direct or indirectly involved in the iron sheets are vulnerable to prosecution.This comes a day after the minister for Karamoja Affairs Marry Goretti Kitutu was charged and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly diverting 14,500 iron sheets meant for the vulnerable of Karamoja.