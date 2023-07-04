Legal minds study regional court procedures

The Center for Public Interest law has today started training lawyers on good governance and rule of law in the East African Community. Former Uganda Law Society President Francis Gimara says the training and the litigator's manual is planned to ease the way for lawyers in giving alternative jurisprudence, in line with the East African Community treaties. During the launch, the minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao says one can file a case in the East African Court of Justice only when there is a violation of community treaties.