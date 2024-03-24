Legal group challenges Electoral Commission reappointments

The Advocates For People (AFP), a legal organization, are challenging the reappointment of the chairperson of the electoral commission and other officials whose contracts had expired before renewal. Speaking to NTV, Jude Mbabali, the lawyer for AFP, said the constitution, under Article 60(4), demands that the appointment of a member of the electoral commission be done at least three months before the expiry of the running term. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the legal members want the appointment of the current commission nullified.