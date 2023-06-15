Legal experts weigh in on dropping charges against Omusinga Mumbere

Some lawyers believe that the release of the King of Rwenzururu Kingdom, Charles Wesley Mumbere and his 217 co-accused after applying for amnesty, exonerates the Central Government of any wrongdoing when they attacked the Royal Palace in 2016. Lawyers Julius Katabalwa and Jude Byamukama say amnesty calls for forgiveness for a crime that has been committed. However, politician and former Kasese Woman Mp, Winnie Kiiza, says the public should not blame Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere for his actions, before understanding the circumstances that pushed him to do so.