Leaders concerned about under-funding and under-staffing

The fisheries training institute is concerned about under funding and under-staffing at the facility which reflects on their low level of performance. According to the heads of the institution, they have lost several senior lecturers because of low pay and not enough space to accommodate learners. The permanent secretary in the ministry of agriculture and fisheries Maj. Gen David Kasura Kyomukama says the ministry's budget is limited but proposed that the institution may need an in-house clean-up before more funding is channeled through. This was during the installation of the institution's new Principal Willy Ofwono Osinde in Entebbe, Wakiso district.