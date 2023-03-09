Leaders ask govt to reconsider completing 40km road

Local council leaders in Kyegegwa District are calling upon Government to reconsider, working on the 40Km Nabingoola – Hapuyo, Gasani – Kisojjo road, which was put on hold in 2021 due to shoddy works done by the then contractor. According to Eng. Richard Baluku the Kyegegwa district engineer, the road has rocks which make movement for motorised transport difficult and now requires additional funding of over 800 million shillings which was not catered for in the contract, for the rocks to be blasted.