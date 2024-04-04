Leader of Opposition presents list of detained and missing NUP supporters in Parliament

In a recent session of Parliament, Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi tabled a list of detained without trial and missing supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP), as requested by Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Balaam Ateenyi Dr. Barugahara. Ssenyonyi emphasized that this action aimed to prevent any further excuses by the government for the continued persecution of these individuals.

"I seek your indulgence so that for the umpteenth time, I table those lists again so that there be no excuse from anybody because there are people who are saying NUP isn’t availing these lists. It is good that they now agree with us that these people are simply being persecuted," said Ssenyonyi.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, however, questioned Ssenyonyi's diction, stating that Minister Balaam's request for the list of missing persons was not a pretense but a serious matter. Tayebwa argued that Balaam, as a non-government official and non-member of Parliament, was asking in good faith to assist these young people who are alleged to be in prison.

In response, Ssenyonyi emphasized the need for Parliament to orient new members on how to access information within Parliament. He suggested that if Balaam had undergone training on Parliamentary affairs, he would have known where and how to access those lists.

The discussion prompted Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga West) to seek clarification on whether Minister Balaam was applying for amnesty for these individuals through the Amnesty Commission. Tinkasimire questioned why Parliament was being dragged into the debate of missing NUP supporters, while Maurice Kibalya (Bugabula South) urged Ssenyonyi and NUP not to politicize the matter further.

"In most occasions when somebody moves towards getting a solution, now you see the Party coming in, people trying to play politics here and there," said Kibalya.

The debate highlighted the ongoing concerns about the treatment of NUP supporters and the role of Parliament in addressing these issues.