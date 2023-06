Leader of opposition dismisses critics, defends his role

The leader of the opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuga has expressed concern at the poor standard of health service delivery and the lack of adequate medical personnel in the facilities he has inspected in Buikwe, Nakaseke, Luwero, and Buvuma districts. This follows the conclusion of a trip across the districts. As AARON MUKAMA reports, Mpuuga wants the government to prioritize improving health services in the country.