LC officials unfazed as polls are deferred by 6 months

The Local Council I leaders across the country remain confident that elections to renew their mandate will be conducted despite the government's decision to again postpone these polls. The decision could potentially delay the exercise by at least one year. The councilors disagree with sections of legislators in parliament who anticipate that it could be another 17 years before the elections are conducted. As JACKSON ONYANGO reports, despite an official extension of the tenure of these councilors, the officeholders insist that their legitimacy has not been diminished.