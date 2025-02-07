Lawyers petition East African court over CDF remarks

A group of lawyers from Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania plans to petition the East African Court of Justice over comments made by the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on his official social media platform, X. The lawyers argue that Muhoozi's posts threaten the security of East African Community (EAC) member states, including Kenya, DRC, and Sudan. They have launched an online petition to collect signatures over the next two weeks, which will be submitted to the EAC Heads of State Summit in Arusha. The lawyers emphasize that Gen. Muhoozi's actions are unbecoming of someone holding such a high position. Karamagi and Tusiime addressed journalists at Rock Gardens this morning.