Lawyers demand recusal of prosecutor in Katanga murder trial

Lawyers of Molly Katanga, who is accused of killing her husband Henry Katanga, want the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Samari Wakoli, to recuse herself from the case, citing inconsistencies during the indictment of the five suspects named in the alleged murder of the late businessman.

This was during the commencement of the trial of Molly Katanga, who has been allowed to follow court proceedings from prison via Zoom due to poor health. The four other accused, who include her two daughters, Patricia Kankwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, their house help, and a nurse, have been slapped with new charges.