Lawyers concerned over proposed Magistrates' Court Amendment Bill

A section of lawyers have expressed concern at a motion in the Magistrates' Court amendment bill, which they say will create a group of untouchables in the country. If passed, criminal proceedings started by private individuals can only be taken to court by the Director of public prosecution but the lawyers claim on many occasions the DPP intervenes to drop the cases. The current act vests power in only the magistrate and local chiefs to carry out investigations into private proceedings.