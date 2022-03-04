Lawyer Ssemakadde makes no show in court

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

Outspoken lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde has made no show at the Buganda Road Grade One Magsitrates' court.

Ssenakadde, instead, sent his lawyers before the court. The Defence lawyers include Gawaya Tegule, Daniel Walyemera and 3 others.

This follows his recent summons to the Police CID to defend himself against charges of insulting Justice Musa Ssekaana.

The lawyers called on the court, presided over by Grade One Magistrate Marion Mangeni to stay the criminal trial. However, the prosecution led by Kampala lawyer Robert Lutalo asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against Ssemakadde for allegedly attacking judicial officers.

Ssemakadde is facing charges of offensive communication and libel. The magistrate Tuesday 16 March as the day he will rule on whether to stay proceedings or issue an arrest warrant against Ssemakadde for defying court summons.