Lawyer accused of diverting shs 39Bn of farmers’ money

The lid has been lifted off how 711 tea nursery operators may have been robbed by a legal firm they entrusted to chase for their pay from the government. Despite the release of the agreed 143 billion shillings by the government although in instalments, it turns out most of the tea nursery operators have earned nothing. For the others who received some money, it was less than half. What came out of the interrogation in parliament, shows a well orchestrated move in which money would hit the accounts of the intended beneficiaries but immediately get wired back to the sender.