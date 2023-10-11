Lawmakers want an apology for human rights violations

Opposition MPs, save for a few members of the FDC party boycotted today's sitting of Parliament in protest at the continued violation of the constitution and rights of political parties by security agencies. They say they will only return on condition that the government issues an apology and commits to never to disrupt their peaceful events. Their action arose from the blocking of prayers organised by the NUP party on Independence Day. The Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua said it was irregular for the opposition to hold a parallel event on that day.