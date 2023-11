Lawmakers say transport on the lake is risky

Several leaders from Ssese Islands have launched another safe means of marine transport to support five hard-to-reach islands in Kalangala district. The leaders have launched MV Natalie and MV Vanesa that will ply from Kasenyi to Kyamuswa and Bukasa among other islands. They however complain that the government has failed to fulfil its pledge to support other islands in marine transport which makes transportation on the lake risky.