Lawmakers from island communities welcome Fisheries Bill amendments

Members of Parliament have welcomed the signing of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2022 into law. It comes days after President Museveni assented to the bill, which he had initially declined to sign, returning it to the August House for reconsideration. The bill, which was first passed by Parliament in May of 2022, seeks to consolidate and reform the law related to the management of fisheries, fisheries products and aquaculture.