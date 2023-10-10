Lawmakers decry human rights violations

Opposition Members of parliament have protested the continued violation of the constitution and rights of political parties by security agencies. They had asked the government to explain the arrest of National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi when he arrived at Entebbe airport last week. When they did not get an answer, they walked out of the House. BEN JUMBE reports that they were led by the acting Leader of Opposition in Parliament Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi.