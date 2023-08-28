Lawmakers call for more protection for workers

Workers MPs have highlighted the need to protect workers from unprofessional Human resource managers. This comes as workers MP Margaret Rwabushaija secured leave from Parliament to process the Human Resource Management and Professional Bill 2023. The bill among others, aims at creating a code of conduct for Human Resource Managers after concerns of ill treatment and illegal dismissals by some unprofessional managers. According to the Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda, there is a backlog of over 3000 cases as a result of labor-related cases.