Law to improve market organisation starts

The new Markets Act 2023 has formally started to take effect with all vendors at the Masaka Central Market being given a fair chance to get a stall. This is part of the MATIP-2 project under the ministry of local government as a major investment in the development of our markets meant to improve the efficiency of markets, and incomes of vendors. The law was put in place to improve the efficiency and transparency of market operations in Uganda.