Launch of Masaka-Mutukula road rehabilitation scheduled

The rehabilitation of the dilapidated Masaka-Mutukula Road is set to be launched later today. The critical trade route between Uganda and Tanzania has been in a sorry state for a long time. Uganda, being a landlocked country, traders prefer to transport goods from the Dar-es-Salaam port on the Indian Ocean through the Tanzanian hinterland to Uganda via the Mutukula border. The 89.5-kilometer road, which stretches, shall cost Shs 600 billion.