Late Mbarara archbishop to get official burial

The government has announced that the late Archbishop Emeritus of Mbarara Archdiocese Paul. K. Bakyenga will be accorded an official burial. The late Bakyenga who served as Archbishop of Mbarara from 1999 until April 2020 passed away on Tuesday morning at Nsambya hospital in Kampala. The announcement was made by Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja. His body will be laid to rest on Sunday in Nyamitanga cathedral.