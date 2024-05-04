Landslide in Kasese claims three lives, displaces dozens

By Joyce Nakato More by this Author

Kasese, Uganda - Three people have died after a landslide struck Mapatha village, Bugoye sub-county, Kasese district, following heavy rains on Friday evening.

The victims, all members of one family, were identified as Edmund Bwambale, Esther Bambu, and Catherine Masika.

"The incident happened in Mapatha village after heavy rains pounded the area," reported Joel Kaguta for NTV Uganda.

Joseph Singoma, Kasese District Senior Planner and Disaster Management focal person, confirmed the deaths.

Rabson Bwambale, brother to the deceased Edmund, recounted the events leading to the tragedy. "Edmund ran back home when the rains started, but asked me to stay behind. I refused and went to collect water. He told me to come back after the rain as we had a trip planned," he said.

Nehemia Kihuka, the father of Edmund, received news of his son's passing around 4pm.

The landslide also displaced over 146 households, forcing them to seek shelter at Katuruha trading center.

"Eighty-six households have been affected, with sixty displaced and currently residing in a camp," reported Singoma.

Busongora County North Legislator, Sowed Kitanywa, visited the affected area and pledged support. "My office is working with the district leadership to create a detailed report for the Office of the Prime Minister, requesting swift assistance," he stated.

Kitanywa emphasized the urgent need for help. "We appeal to the Office of the Prime Minister. People here require immediate assistance. As we speak, others are gathered in public spaces seeking safety from potential further disasters."