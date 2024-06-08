Lands Minister tips contractors as USMID comes to an end

The Minister for Urban Development Obiga Kania has given an ultimatum to all USMID Project (or Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development) contractors in different parts of the country, to have them completed in three weeks. The directive follows plans to have the project closed by 31st December 2023. The Minister was in Hoima City on a review meeting of the projects under the USMID (Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development) project, where some projects are still running today.