Lands minister says land laws should favour everyone

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development intends to start reforms in the National Land Policy of 2013 that will foster the peaceful co-existence of people on land. These reforms will focus on land acquisition and registration in accordance with the various land tenure systems. Lands Minister Judith Nabakoba confirmed the development during the ongoing National Land Policy Platform in Kampala where various stakeholders on land matters are meeting to discuss land matters.