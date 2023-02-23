Lands Minister orders investigation into Kapaapi land evictions

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Judith Nabakooba has directed an investigation and the release of people affected by the Kapaapi Land evictions in Hoima District. More than 490 people from 31 families who are mostly cultivators and pastoralists, were forcefully expelled by the Police and Private Security guards from the land they claimed ownership of. The Land that covers part of Kapaapi and Kiganja Sub-Counties measures approximately 925 hectares and 1030 hectares respectively. The Minister visited the contested land to ascertain the magnitude of the damage.