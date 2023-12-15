Land forces deputy commander warns against illegal registrations

The Deputy Commander of the Land Forces, Major General Francis Takirwa, accuses local leaders of accepting small bribes to register non-Ugandans in their areas, posing a threat to national security. Takirwa highlights instances of this trend in places like Mubende District in the Buganda region and other parts of southwestern Uganda. He addressed this concern during the commissioning of 60 housing units, valued at 4.2 billion shillings, at the headquarters of the 303rd Brigade in Kyangwali Sub County, Kikuube District