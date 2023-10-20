Land dispute erupts over Airtel Uganda mast site in Kikuube

Tensions have flared up in Buhimba Sub-County, Kikuube District, due to a dispute among landowners concerning a piece of land housing the Airtel Uganda mast, constructed by the American Tower Company Uganda. According to Andrea Byomugabi, the Kitole LC1 Chairperson, the conflict started in February this year when one of the landlords leased the land to the American Tower Company for 7 million shillings annually, without the knowledge of the other landowners, leading to the ongoing conflict.