Lake Victoria accident draws attention to safety issues

The Police and the UPDF marines are continuing their search, three days later for the bodies of the 18 of the over 20 people who drowned in Lake Victoria on Wednesday night. State minister for transport Fred Byamukama, only two bodies have been recovered so far and the marine team is waiting for the missing bodies to start floating. Could the delay to find the bodies mean that government lacks the capacity to carry out such marine operations?