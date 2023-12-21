Kyotera district leaders lift livestock quarantine ahead of Christmas

The Kyotera district task force has lifted a two-week quarantine imposed on cattle movement and the sale of animal products. During a meeting held at Kyotera district headquarters, the leaders said there had been a decline in deaths of animals and humans who contract the disease. The Kyotera District veterinary officer, Dr. John Lutaaya, said that they have put restrictions on the movements and slaughter of animals in the district.