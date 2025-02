Kyotera district battles surge in Mpox cases

A year after an anthrax outbreak, Kyotera District officials are now battling a surge in Mpox cases, with residents being urged to maintain vigilance and awareness to avoid infection. This follows reports of a sharp increase in Monkeypox (Mpox) cases, up from 3 two weeks ago. Local authorities are reporting a rapid spread of the disease, which has largely affected women, with 17 confirmed cases so far. As our reporter found, two people have also died.