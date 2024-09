Kyarisiima’s body was found in river Rwizi on Tuesday

The relatives of Judith Kyarisiima, a nurse from Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital whose body was found in River Rwizi three days ago, are calling for police to expedite investigations into her death. They claim Kyarisiima died under suspicious circumstances after being missing for eight days. The remarks were made during her send-off prayers at Katete Primary School in Mbarara City.