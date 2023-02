Kyangwali residents stuck at RDC office one year later

It is one year since more than 8,000 people have been camped at the Office of the Resident District Commissioner of Kikuube. In 2013, these people, from 1,889 homesteads in 28 villages of Kasonga Parish, Kyangwali sub-county in Kikuube district were evicted by the Office of the Prime Minister, which accused them of illegally settling on land belonging to Kyangwali Refugee Settlement.