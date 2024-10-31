Kyambogo University Students' protest foiled by police in Soroti

A planned peaceful demonstration by final-year students of Kyambogo University's Soroti study center was thwarted by police today. The students had intended to storm the university study center, demanding explanations for the delay in releasing their results, despite their impending graduation on December 10-13.

The protest was sparked by the refusal of some university lecturers to release results due to unpaid allowances. According to Reuben Twinomujuni, the university's public relations officer, only 53 out of 73 lecturers have submitted final results after prolonged negotiations with university authorities.

Twinomujuni assured the lecturers that their allowances would be paid soon and that all students who have fully cleared with the university would graduate in December.

This development comes amidst controversy surrounding Kyambogo University's Soroti and Bushenyi campuses, which were recently declared illegal by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE). The NCHE has ordered the university to close these centers, citing non-compliance with regulations.