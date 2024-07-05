Kyambogo University lecturer remanded over defilement, HIV transmission charges

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

Dr. Eron Lawrence, a 56-year-old senior lecturer at Kyambogo University, has been remanded to Luzira prison by the Nakawa Magistrates Court on charges related to the defilement of a 16-year-old visually impaired girl and allegedly infecting her with HIV.

The incident, which occurred on October 12th last year, is believed to have taken place between Kyambogo University and Namugongo Nsawo Village. Dr. Eron had been on the run since then, prompting police to offer a 10 million shilling bounty for his arrest. He surrendered himself to the CID headquarters in Kibuli last night.

According to prosecutors, Dr. Eron, who had authority over the victim, engaged in a sexual act with her. However, due to the serious nature of the charges, he has not entered a plea, as the Chief Magistrates Court does not have jurisdiction over capital offenses. Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege advised Dr. Eron to seek bail or plead before the High Court.

Dr. Eron will remain in Luzira prison until July 17th while police investigations continue. Initial findings suggest that the victim was participating in a workshop at Kyambogo University, where Dr. Eron serves as the head of the Faculty of Needs and Rehabilitation. Kyambogo University has subsequently suspended Dr. Eron from his duties.