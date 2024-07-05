Kyambogo University lecturer remanded on defilement charges

Eron Lawrence, a 56-year-old senior lecturer at Kyambogo University, has been remanded to Luzira prison by the Nakawa Magistrates Court on charges of defiling a 16-year-old visually impaired girl and infecting her with HIV.

Eron allegedly committed the offence on October 12th last year and had been on the run since then, prompting the police to issue a 10 million shillings bounty for his arrest. The fugitive lecturer turned himself in at CID Headquarters in Kibuli on Thursday evening.



The prosecution states that Eron performed a sexual act with the minor, over whom he had authority. He has not yet been able to plead to the aggravated charges as the Chief Magistrate’s Court lacks the power to try capital offences.

Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege advised Eron to seek bail or enter a plea before the High Court. Meanwhile, Eron has been remanded to Luzira prison until July 17th as police inquiries continue.



Kyambogo University has since suspended Dr. Eron in light of the charges against him.



