Kyambogo students warned against manipulating graduation list

Students at Kyambogo University have been warned against fraudulently adding their names to the official graduation booklet. According to Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eli Katunguka, the number of students engaged in this level of fraud is on the rise among learners who fail to meet the requirements for graduation. As such, four students have already been removed from the graduation list after an internal investigation revealed that they had connived with two members of the University staff to add their names to this year’s graduation list.