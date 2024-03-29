Kyagulanyi suspends Mathias Mpuuga

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has taken the decision to suspend Mathias Mpuuga from his position as Deputy President for the Central region. Mpuuga, a former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, currently holds the role of Parliamentary Commissioner within the NUP. However, the party has ordered him to vacate this position following accusations of misconduct.

The allegations against Mpuuga stem from his purported involvement in a meeting where he and three other NRM parliamentary commissioners are said to have granted themselves substantial sums of money. According to NUP, Mpuuga's allocation of 500 million shillings as a service award is viewed as an act of corruption and an abuse of office.

In a letter signed by the party president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, it was stated that Mpuuga failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions, which are deemed to contradict the vision, mission, and objectives of the party. Consequently, the matter has been referred to the National Executive Committee for further review and processing.

This development within NUP highlights the ongoing efforts to uphold transparency and integrity within political institutions, with a focus on combating corruption and ensuring accountability among its members.