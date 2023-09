Kyagulanyi: police cannot stop us from mobilizing

The president of the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi says his party will not heed police orders banning the party’s countrywide mobilization activities because the Deputy Inspector General of Police Katsigazi Tumusiime has no powers to limit or ban activities of a registered political party. The NUP leader says if police think he uttered tribalistic statements anywhere on the tour, they are free to seek redress in court.