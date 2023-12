Kyagulanyi clarifies stance on Anti-Homosexuality act in NUP address

National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi has reassured members that comments from his recent BBC interview were taken out of context. Kyagulanyi dismissed claims of being opposed to the anti-homosexuality act, clarifying that he only opposes the call for execution of those engaged in such acts. The reassurance was delivered in a special address at the party headquarters in Makerere Kavule, Kampala.