Kyagulanyi campaigns for NUP flagbearer Moses Aguuda in Hoima

The National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi suspended his nationwide political mobilisation campaign, to join the Hoima LC 5 chairperson by - elections. He spent the day campaigning for party flagbearer Moses Aguuda, who is seeking to succeed the late Kadr Kirungi, who died in a car crash in April this year. However, he used the occasion to rally support for both the candidate and the party.