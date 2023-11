Kyabazinga to unveil bride after wedding at Bugembe

The Deputy Chairperson of the committee behind the wedding preparations for the Kyabazinga, Martin Kisige Tibalira, has revealed that the leader of Busoga Kingdom will unveil his bride to the public following their wedding on Saturday, at Christ's Cathedral in Bugembe. The revelation came to light as he revealed some of the events that are due this forthcoming weekend.