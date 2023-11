Kyabazinga's journey to wed Inebantu captured in spectacular fanfare

At his palace in Kamuli, the Kyabazinga awoke to drumming and great celebration in his compound. Many were eager to see what the royal groom would look like on this day, and he did not disappoint. He traveled from Budhumbula to Bugembe in Jinja for the formal nuptials amidst great fanfare. Our cameras were on hand to capture the pomp and fanfare.