Kyabazinga of Busoga visits Bunyoro ahead of Royal Wedding

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV, visited the Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Solomon Gafabusa Iguru, in preparation for their upcoming Royal wedding scheduled for November 18 in Bugembe. The Kyabazinga of Busoga is set to marry Ms. Jovia Mutesi at Christ Cathedral in Bugembe, Jinja. His visit to Hoima was to seek the blessings of Bunyoro Kitara ahead of the wedding. The nature of the relationship between the two cultural institutions is such that the Bunyoro Kitara kingdom played a role in the formation of Busoga.