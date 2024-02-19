Kulaigye: New changes in the UPDF give clear reporting lines

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye says the recently launched UPDF Establishment Act will take away any apparent ambiguities in the army's reporting lines. To effect this, Brig Kulayigye says all the UPDF units will now report to the Chief of the Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi, who is also in charge of the restructuring process. However, President Museveni remains the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF by his office.