A campaign to evict business people who have been operating illegally in Busia Municipality has started. Busia Municipality leaders say the affected business people have been operating in ungazetted areas. Assisted by police, the officials carried out evictions in Mawero, Nangwe and Equator markets. The operation also saw the eviction of vendors from various streets. The deputy town clerk Johnson Wafuba says they want vendors and traders to operate from the main market. However, Busia town mayor Sadiki Amin says the operation is illegal.